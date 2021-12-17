NBA, NBPA Reportedly Agree to Revised Covid-19 Protocols amid Spike in Cases

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA and NBA Players Association have reportedly agreed to new COVID-19 protocols for the Christmas and New Year's holidays following a rise in the number of players placed in the league's protocols this month, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The use of masks will reportedly increase, and players will undergo daily testing. In addition, all players and Tier 1 personnel will test every day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. There will be no testing on off days and "fully boosted or recently recovered players are exempt from testing," Charania added.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.