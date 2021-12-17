Knicks Trade Rumors: Rockets' Eric Gordon Among Players NY Has Discussed Internally

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the New York Knicks look for answers to fix their struggling offense, one potential trade option is Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Gordon is "on a long list of potentially available players the Knicks have talked about internally" in a trade.

Berman noted that in 2016, shortly after Derrick Rose was traded to New York by the Chicago Bulls, the three-time All-Star spent the offseason trying to recruit Gordon to the Knicks.

Gordon ultimately signed with the Houston Rockets.

Rose and Gordon have a relationship that dates back to their time as AAU teammates in 2006. They will be on the court together again on Thursday when the Knicks play the Rockets in Houston.

According to Berman, Thursday's game could serve as Gordon's "audition for Knicks brass" before they decide how aggressively to pursue him.

The Rockets are in an interesting position. They are clearly rebuilding around a young core that includes Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun, but their veterans have ignited a recent stretch of good play.

Since losing 16 of their first 17 games, the Rockets are 8-3 in their last 11. Gordon has been instrumental in that turnaround. He is averaging 18.3 points per game on 52.2 percent shooting (48.1 percent from three) in nine appearances since Nov. 24.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets "appear willing to be patient" with Gordon.

He has one more guaranteed season on his contract, plus a $20.9 million non-guaranteed salary for 2023-24, per Spotrac.

The Knicks are in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 12-16 record. They rank 19th in offensive rating (109.0) and 23rd in defensive rating (110.9), per Basketball Reference.

Gordon is averaging 15.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range in 23 games this season.