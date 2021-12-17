Von Miller Among 9 Rams Players Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List; LA Up to 25 Total

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

The Los Angeles Rams are the latest NFL team to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL.

The Rams announced they placed nine more players on the league's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Linebacker Von Miller was the headliner of the list, and he was joined by offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr., Jake Gervase and Kareem Orr, guard Bobby Evans, and linebackers Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reported the Rams are now up to 25 players on the list.

With the Omicron variant spreading and making headlines across the world, there has been a notable uptick in positive cases across the sports landscape.

The NBA and NHL have already postponed multiple games featuring the Chicago Bulls and Calgary Flames, and nearly every team in the NFL is dealing with some number of players who are on the reserve/COVID list.

NBA and NHL teams in Canada are set to play in front of limited crowds, and the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to updated health and safety protocols Thursday.

The NFL will limit activities such as dining out on the road or gathering in large groups. What's more, masks will be used regardless of vaccination status, and those who are fully vaccinated who test positive will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic.

As for the Rams, they are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 9-4 and riding a two-game winning streak that includes a key victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It is still one game back of Arizona in the division race but has an opportunity to play its way into the race for the NFC's only first-round bye with a strong finish.