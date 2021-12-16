Full List of NFL Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocols amid Outbreaks

Full List of NFL Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocols amid OutbreaksDecember 17, 2021
The NFL is currently dealing with its worst league-wide outbreak of COVID-19 of the 2021 season with dozens of players on the reserve list.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the 37 total positive tests was the highest in the NFL since the start of COVID. Things have only gotten worse with positive tests for the rest of the week, likely causing major changes to rosters ahead of Week 15.
Vaccinated players are only able to return to the team after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. As ESPN's Brady Henderson reported, a new rule states that the second test cannot come on game day.
Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine at least 10 days.
Though no games have been postponed in the NFL during the 2021 season, outbreaks nationwide has led to scheduling adjustments in the NBA and NHL over the past week.
Here is a list of the players currently in the COVID-19 protocol as of Thursday.
Atlanta Falcons
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
- CB Cornell Armstrong
- LB Quinton Bell
Baltimore Ravens
- C Trystan Colon
Buffalo Bills
- LB Tyrel Dodson
Carolina Panthers
- RB Christian McCaffrey
Chicago Bears
- DE Mario Edwards
- CB Artie Burns
- NT Eddie Goldman
- LB Sam Kamara
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
- RT Larry Borom
Cincinnati Bengals
- LB Clay Johnston
- CB Chidobie Awuzie
- OT Reilly Reiff
Cleveland Browns
- QB Baker Mayfield
- S John Johnson III
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- OG Drew Forbes
- TE Austin Hooper
- WR Jarvis Landry
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- OG Wyatt Teller
- OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
- WR JoJo Natson
- TE Ross Travis
- S Nate Meadors
- S Ronnie Harrison
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Cedrick Wilson
Denver Broncos
- OLB Malik Reed
Detroit Lions
- RB Jamaal Williams
- LB Tavante Beckett
- CB Bobby Price
- CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
- CB Mark Gilbert
- CB Corey Ballentine
- CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- S Tracy Walker
- S Jalen Elliott
Green Bay Packers
- DT Kenny Clark
Houston Texans
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
- RB Jaylen Samuels
- LB Christian Kirksey
- DB A.J. Moore
- DE DeMarcus Walker
Indianapolis Colts
- LB Zaire Franklin
Kansas City Chiefs
- DT Chris Jones
- LB Willie Gay
- WR Josh Gordon
Los Angeles Chargers
- LT Rashawn Slater
- C Scott Quessenberry
Los Angeles Rams
- CB Jalen Ramsey
- RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
- OT Rob Havenstein
- DB Dont'e Deayon
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- DB Terrell Burgess
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- DB JuJu Hughes
- OT Alaric Jackson
- NT Sebastian Joseph-Day
- S Jordan Fuller
- LB Justin Hollins
- TE Johnny Mundt
- TE Jared Pickney
Miami Dolphins
- WR Jaylen Waddle
- S Jevon Holland
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- RB Myles Gaskin
- RB Salvon Ahmed
Minnesota Vikings
- RB Alexander Mattison
- WR Dede Westbrook
- WR Dan Chisena
- DE Danielle Hunter
- RB A.J. Rose Jr.
- WR Trishton Jackson
New England Patriots
- TE Dalton Keene
- OG Yasir Durant
- RB J.J. Taylor
New Orleans Saints
- RB Mark Ingram
- DE Cameron Jordan
New York Giants
- WR Kadarius Toney
- WR John Ross
- LB Cam Brown
- LB Oshane Ximines
- CB Aaron Robinson
- S Xavier McKinney
- OL Wes Martin
New York Jets
- WR Justin Hardee
- WR Jeff Smith
- QB Mike White
Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Quez Watkins
- RB Jason Huntley
Pittsburgh Steelers
- DE Montravius Adams
Seattle Seahawks
- WR Tyler Lockett
- RB Alex Collins
Tennessee Titans
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- S Jamal Carter
Washington Football Team
- DT Jonathan Allen
- QB Kyle Allen
- S Troy Apke
- DE William Bradley-King
- S Kamren Curl
- LB Milo Eifler
- S Darrick Forrest
- CB Kendall Fuller
- TE Temarrick Hemingway
- LB Khaleke Hudson
- DT Matt Ioannidis
- C Keith Ishmael
- C Tyler Larsen
- OT Cornelius Lucas
- LB David Mayo
- TE Sammis Reyes
- DT Tim Settle
- WR Cam Sims
- DE James Smith-Williams
- DE Montez Sweat
- DE Casey Toohill