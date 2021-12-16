Full List of NFL Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocols amid Outbreaks

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The NFL is currently dealing with its worst league-wide outbreak of COVID-19 of the 2021 season with dozens of players on the reserve list.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the 37 total positive tests was the highest in the NFL since the start of COVID. Things have only gotten worse with positive tests for the rest of the week, likely causing major changes to rosters ahead of Week 15.

Vaccinated players are only able to return to the team after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. As ESPN's Brady Henderson reported, a new rule states that the second test cannot come on game day.

Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine at least 10 days.

Though no games have been postponed in the NFL during the 2021 season, outbreaks nationwide has led to scheduling adjustments in the NBA and NHL over the past week.

Here is a list of the players currently in the COVID-19 protocol as of Thursday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta Falcons

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

CB Cornell Armstrong

LB Quinton Bell

Baltimore Ravens

C Trystan Colon

Buffalo Bills

LB Tyrel Dodson

Carolina Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey

Chicago Bears

DE Mario Edwards

CB Artie Burns

NT Eddie Goldman

LB Sam Kamara

OL Elijah Wilkinson

RT Larry Borom

Cincinnati Bengals

LB Clay Johnston

CB Chidobie Awuzie

OT Reilly Reiff

Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield

S John Johnson III

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

OG Drew Forbes

TE Austin Hooper

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Takkarist McKinley

OG Wyatt Teller

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

WR JoJo Natson

TE Ross Travis

S Nate Meadors

S Ronnie Harrison

Dallas Cowboys

WR Cedrick Wilson

Denver Broncos

OLB Malik Reed

Detroit Lions

RB Jamaal Williams

LB Tavante Beckett

CB Bobby Price

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Mark Gilbert

CB Corey Ballentine

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

S Tracy Walker

S Jalen Elliott

Green Bay Packers

DT Kenny Clark

Houston Texans

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

RB Jaylen Samuels

LB Christian Kirksey

DB A.J. Moore

DE DeMarcus Walker

Indianapolis Colts

LB Zaire Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs

DT Chris Jones

LB Willie Gay

WR Josh Gordon

Los Angeles Chargers

LT Rashawn Slater

C Scott Quessenberry

Los Angeles Rams

CB Jalen Ramsey

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

OT Rob Havenstein

DB Dont'e Deayon

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DB Terrell Burgess

TE Brycen Hopkins

DB JuJu Hughes

OT Alaric Jackson

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

S Jordan Fuller

LB Justin Hollins

TE Johnny Mundt

TE Jared Pickney

Miami Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle

S Jevon Holland

RB Phillip Lindsay

RB Myles Gaskin

RB Salvon Ahmed

Minnesota Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison

WR Dede Westbrook

WR Dan Chisena

DE Danielle Hunter

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

WR Trishton Jackson

New England Patriots

TE Dalton Keene

OG Yasir Durant

RB J.J. Taylor

New Orleans Saints

RB Mark Ingram

DE Cameron Jordan

New York Giants

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

LB Cam Brown

LB Oshane Ximines

CB Aaron Robinson

S Xavier McKinney

OL Wes Martin

New York Jets

WR Justin Hardee

WR Jeff Smith

QB Mike White

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Quez Watkins

RB Jason Huntley

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Montravius Adams

Seattle Seahawks

WR Tyler Lockett

RB Alex Collins

Tennessee Titans

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

S Jamal Carter

Washington Football Team