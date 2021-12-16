X

    Full List of NFL Players Placed in COVID-19 Protocols amid Outbreaks

    The NFL is currently dealing with its worst league-wide outbreak of COVID-19 of the 2021 season with dozens of players on the reserve list.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the 37 total positive tests was the highest in the NFL since the start of COVID. Things have only gotten worse with positive tests for the rest of the week, likely causing major changes to rosters ahead of Week 15.

    Vaccinated players are only able to return to the team after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. As ESPN's Brady Henderson reported, a new rule states that the second test cannot come on game day.

    Unvaccinated players who test positive must quarantine at least 10 days. 

    Though no games have been postponed in the NFL during the 2021 season, outbreaks nationwide has led to scheduling adjustments in the NBA and NHL over the past week.

    Here is a list of the players currently in the COVID-19 protocol as of Thursday.

    Atlanta Falcons

    • LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
    • CB Cornell Armstrong
    • LB Quinton Bell

    Baltimore Ravens

    • C Trystan Colon

    Buffalo Bills

    • LB Tyrel Dodson

    Carolina Panthers

    • RB Christian McCaffrey

    Chicago Bears

    • DE Mario Edwards
    • CB Artie Burns
    • NT Eddie Goldman
    • LB Sam Kamara
    • OL Elijah Wilkinson
    • RT Larry Borom

    Cincinnati Bengals

    • LB Clay Johnston
    • CB Chidobie Awuzie
    • OT Reilly Reiff

    Cleveland Browns

    • QB Baker Mayfield
    • S John Johnson III
    • CB Troy Hill
    • DT Malik McDowell
    • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
    • OG Drew Forbes
    • TE Austin Hooper
    • WR Jarvis Landry
    • DE Takkarist McKinley
    • OG Wyatt Teller
    • OT Jedrick Wills Jr.
    • WR JoJo Natson
    • TE Ross Travis
    • S Nate Meadors
    • S Ronnie Harrison

    Dallas Cowboys

    • WR Cedrick Wilson

    Denver Broncos

    • OLB Malik Reed

    Detroit Lions

    • RB Jamaal Williams
    • LB Tavante Beckett
    • CB Bobby Price
    • CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
    • CB Mark Gilbert
    • CB Corey Ballentine
    • CB Nickell Robey-Coleman 
    • S Tracy Walker
    • S Jalen Elliott

    Green Bay Packers

    • DT Kenny Clark

    Houston Texans

    • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
    • RB Jaylen Samuels
    • LB Christian Kirksey
    • DB A.J. Moore
    • DE DeMarcus Walker

    Indianapolis Colts

    • LB Zaire Franklin

    Kansas City Chiefs

    • DT Chris Jones
    • LB Willie Gay
    • WR Josh Gordon

    Los Angeles Chargers

    • LT Rashawn Slater
    • C Scott Quessenberry

    Los Angeles Rams

    • CB Jalen Ramsey
    • RB Darrell Henderson Jr. 
    • OT Rob Havenstein
    • DB Dont'e Deayon
    • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
    • DB Terrell Burgess
    • TE Brycen Hopkins
    • DB JuJu Hughes
    • OT Alaric Jackson
    • NT Sebastian Joseph-Day
    • S Jordan Fuller
    • LB Justin Hollins
    • TE Johnny Mundt
    • TE Jared Pickney

    Miami Dolphins

    • WR Jaylen Waddle
    • S Jevon Holland
    • RB Phillip Lindsay
    • RB Myles Gaskin
    • RB Salvon Ahmed

    Minnesota Vikings

    • RB Alexander Mattison
    • WR Dede Westbrook
    • WR Dan Chisena
    • DE Danielle Hunter
    • RB A.J. Rose Jr.
    • WR Trishton Jackson

    New England Patriots

    • TE Dalton Keene
    • OG Yasir Durant
    • RB J.J. Taylor

    New Orleans Saints

    • RB Mark Ingram
    • DE Cameron Jordan

    New York Giants

    • WR Kadarius Toney
    • WR John Ross
    • LB Cam Brown
    • LB Oshane Ximines
    • CB Aaron Robinson
    • S Xavier McKinney
    • OL Wes Martin

    New York Jets

    • WR Justin Hardee
    • WR Jeff Smith
    • QB Mike White

    Philadelphia Eagles

    • WR Quez Watkins
    • RB Jason Huntley

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    • DE Montravius Adams 

    Seattle Seahawks

    • WR Tyler Lockett
    • RB Alex Collins

    Tennessee Titans

    • WR Dez Fitzpatrick
    • S Jamal Carter

    Washington Football Team

    • DT Jonathan Allen
    • QB Kyle Allen
    • S Troy Apke
    • DE William Bradley-King
    • S Kamren Curl
    • LB Milo Eifler
    • S Darrick Forrest
    • CB Kendall Fuller
    • TE Temarrick Hemingway
    • LB Khaleke Hudson
    • DT Matt Ioannidis
    • C Keith Ishmael
    • C Tyler Larsen
    • OT Cornelius Lucas
    • LB David Mayo
    • TE Sammis Reyes
    • DT Tim Settle
    • WR Cam Sims
    • DE James Smith-Williams
    • DE Montez Sweat
    • DE Casey Toohill
