Report: Luka Doncic Won't Travel for Mavs vs. Jazz on Christmas amid COVID Protocols

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reportedly won't travel with the team for Saturday's Christmas Day road game against the Utah Jazz.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday the two-time All-Star remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Doncic has experienced ankle issues throughout the 2021-22 season and has missed 10 games in total this year, which isn't great for the Mavericks.

The 22-year-old is the Mavs' most important player as he's averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the floor and 32.6 percent shooting from deep in 21 games this season.

Dallas will always struggle to replace Doncic's production. Kristaps Porzingis is heavily relied on to handle the scoring load as he's averaging 19.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting in 22 games this season.

Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina will likely take care of ball-handling duties while Doncic is sidelined. However, neither player can replace the Slovenian.

The Mavericks are 15-16 this season, seventh place in the Western Conference. They'll need Doncic to be healthy moving forward if they want to compete with the top teams in the West.