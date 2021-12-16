Iona's Rick Pitino Offers to Play Kentucky After Saturday Games Canceled Due to COVID

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will the Iona Gaels have a meeting with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday? Iona head coach Rick Pitino wants to make it happen.

After both schools had their weekend games canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks for the opposing teams, Pitino tagged the Kentucky men's basketball program in a tweet to see if they were interested in a Saturday matchup.

He also offered up a contingency plan if the Gaels fail to find an opponent for this weekend.

Iona was set to face No. 16 Seton Hall in the Gotham Classic doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Saturday before the Pirates were put in a COVID-19 pause on Thursday.

Kentucky, meanwhile, was set to face Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday before the game was called off because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes' program.

Iona and Kentucky have met just six times dating back to 1977. However, they haven't played each other since 2005. The Wildcats have won all six matchups.

The Gaels are 9-2 this season, while the Wildcats are 7-2.