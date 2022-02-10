Lakers' Russell Westbrook Out vs. Trail Blazers Because of Back Injury

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook will miss Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness, marking the first game he has missed this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported details about Westbrook's back injury:

On a positive note, LeBron James (knee) and Dwight Howard (back) will both be available for the game.

Westbrook's absence comes just one day after he played just 26 minutes in a 131-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. After having gone 3-of-11 and committing four turnovers, Westbrook was subbed out at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter and did not reenter the game after that.

After the game, he told reporters he had "earned a right to be in closing lineups."

One day later, he will be out of the lineup as he deals with an injury.

Westbrook was placed in the league's health and safety protocols earlier this season but has played at least 57 games every campaign since 2013-14.

When healthy, he is one of the league's best stat-sheet stuffers who is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor. He is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in his first season with the Lakers, who acquired him from the Washington Wizards via trade during the past offseason.

The UCLA product has a Hall of Fame-caliber resume that includes a league MVP, two scoring titles, three assist titles, nine All-NBA selections and nine All-Star nods.

While Westbrook is sidelined following this setback, look for the combination of Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley to see more time.