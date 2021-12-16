Premier League Postpones 5 Weekend Matches Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Premier League announced Thursday it has postponed five weekend matches amid COVID-19 outbreaks.

Saturday's affected matches are Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton vs. Brentford, Watford vs. Crystal Palace and West Ham United vs. Norwich City, while Sunday's match between Everton and Leicester City was also postponed.

Manchester United, Brentford, Watford, Norwich City and Leicester City all don't have a sufficient number of players available because of COVID-19 protocols. All except for Norwich have closed their training grounds.

The recent changes come after Manchester United's game against Brighton on Saturday was already postponed, along with Leicester City's match Thursday against Tottenham.

The Premier League announced on Wednesday that they are changing protocols as a result of the increase in positive tests around the league, which include 42 players over the past week. The changes include a requirement for fans to show proof of vaccination and a negative test in order to enter matches.

There will also be COVID-19 symptom status checks while fans will be urged not to travel if they have symptoms.

The postponements could lead to scheduling issues as the season progresses, especially with some clubs falling behind on matches. Tottenham have completed just 14 league matches, three fewer than some others in the EPL.