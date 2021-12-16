Blazers' Damian Lillard: 'I Am Frustrated with Losing and Not Playing My Best'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A disappointing start to the season for the Portland Trail Blazers and franchise superstar Damian Lillard has left a lot of questions about the state of the organization.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Lillard opened up about the rough beginning in an interview published Thursday.

"People are saying, ‘Dame is frustrated.’ I am frustrated with losing and not playing my best," he said. "But that doesn’t mean I’m sour on my team and I’m looking elsewhere. … That has never been me. This isn’t my first time being in a tough situation."

