Former LSU All-American CB Eli Ricks Transfers to Alabama

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama.

Ricks spent two seasons with the Tigers and earned AP third-team All-American honors in his freshman year. He was also named second-team All-SEC in 2020 and earned a spot on the conference all-freshman team.

Ricks was limited to six games this season because of a shoulder injury. He finishes with 31 total tackles and five interceptions in two seasons at LSU.

Ricks chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and USC, among others, according to 247Sports' Hank South. He is a former 5-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and said he's had previous communication with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"I never visited Bama out of high school but my senior year when I was at IMG, I talked to coach Saban almost every day," Ricks told 247Sports' Greg Biggins in November when he entered the transfer portal. "I was already locked in with LSU at the time but he’s a great coach for sure."

Ricks added that he has a prior friendship with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

"I just talked to Bryce yesterday about how he likes it, the area, the city and all of that," he told Biggins. "It’s a great program with a great track record of developing defensive backs and getting them drafted. With 'Bama, I know it’s competitive there but I’m a competitive guy and I’m going to be ready to compete wherever I go."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adding Ricks is a massive boost for the Crimson Tide's incoming class. Alabama signed a pair of 4-star cornerback prospects during the early signing period in Trequon Fegans and Earl Little Jr.