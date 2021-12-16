Rockets HC Stephen Silas Leaves Game vs. Cavaliers Because of Dehydration

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the sidelines of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly because of dehydration.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Silas was "getting fluids." Assistant coach John Lucas took over Silas' duties after the head coach left the floor in the first quarter.

After Houston's 124-89 loss, Lucas told reporters Silas was feeling better and is expected to be with the team for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks.

Houston can at least take solace knowing Lucas has plenty of experience as he steps into the interim role. He played in the NBA for the Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Washington Bullets, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics from 1976-77 through 1989-90.

He was also the head coach of the Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Cavaliers at different times in his career and has been an assistant for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Rockets.

As for Silas, this is his second season as the head coach of the Rockets after leading them to a 17-55 record in 2020-21.

This has been another trying season for Houston, which entered Wednesday's game with a 9-18 record. However, it went 8-2 in its previous 10 games and had some momentum before falling behind by 31 points by halftime against Cleveland.

Houston was short-handed outside of Silas, as Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green were all sidelined.