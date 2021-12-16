Warriors' Klay Thompson Says Steph Curry 'Revolutionized the Game' After 3PT Record

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

When Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the NBA three-point record on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, his running mate Klay Thompson was not in attendance.

Thompson didn't accompany the team on its five-game road trip as he continues to work his way back from leg injuries that have kept him sidelined for two seasons. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to congratulate his fellow Splash Brother.

"Congrats to my bro on becoming the greatest 3 point marksmen in history (we been knowing this)," Thompson wrote. "This man @stephencurry30 has revolutionized the game and luckily for me I’ve had a front row seat to witness what it takes to do what so many thought was impossible."

Curry shot 5-of-14 from three-point land on Tuesday and now has 2,977 triples in his storied career, surpassing Ray Allen's previous record of 2,973. Thompson is currently 21st on the all-time list with 1,798 three-pointers.

Thompson's return to the floor could come soon, as he is reportedly in the final stages of his recovery. Getting him back into the lineup will make the Warriors (23-5) an even more dangerous team.