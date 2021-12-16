Kyle Beach, Blackhawks Reach Settlement in Lawsuit over Brad Aldrich Allegations

Martin Rose/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement with Kyle Beach, who said that former team video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010.

Beach brought the allegations forward to the Blackhawks at the time, and their inaction came into the spotlight following an independent report from the law firm of Jenner & Block in October.

An Oct. 27 statement from the Blackhawks admitted that former team executives did not adequately handle Beach's allegations when he brought them forward:

Jenner & Block found that "no action was taken for three weeks" after Beach made the allegations and that the team violated its own sexual harassment policy as a result.

