NBA, NBPA Discussing Increased COVID-19 Testing amid Rise in Positive Cases

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are in discussions to increase testing for COVID-19 amid a rise in positive tests, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Now that we are seeing breakthroughs, we believe the need to test more often," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides have already agreed to test all players on game days, except for those with a vaccine booster. They are also reportedly considering a further increase in testing and protocols.

Per Charania, the new rules could feature testing on game days and practice days for all players—vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"We are working through modified protocols in partnership with the players association," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed to Charania.

