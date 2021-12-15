Raptors, Maple Leafs, Senators to Limit Crowd Capacity at Home Games Due to COVID-19

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will limit home games to a 50 percent crowd capacity amid Ontario's new rules to combat the COVID-19 surge, per Sportsnet.

"This measure is being taken to reduce opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when masks are not always worn," the province wrote in a press release.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered more explanation for the decision in a press conference.

"Let's be very clear, you've got to target the largest venues," Ford said.

He also added: "Sports games, large concerts—people aren't masking as much as (organizers) implore them to mask. They all aren't masking. You're sitting side by side for hours. Compared to a restaurant, that's comparing apples and bananas as far as I'm concerned, not even apples and oranges."

The province unveiled the new rules Wednesday, and they will go into effect Saturday. They are in effect for all indoor venues that can hold 1,000 or more people.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.