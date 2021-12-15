Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater Denies Rumors He's Seeking $25M Per Year in New Contract

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos quarterback and impending free agent Teddy Bridgewater denied a report that he is seeking $25 million per year in a multiyear deal this coming offseason.

"I mean, it didn't come from me, so it's false, for sure," Bridgewater said when Darren McKee of The Drive on 104.3 The Fan asked him if the report was false.

"Until you hear it from me, or hear it from my camp, don't believe anything you read."

Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports provided the full quotes from Bridgewater and McKee regarding the topic:

Benjamin Allbright reported Sunday on the KOA Broncos Radio Network that Bridgewater would be looking for a contract worth $25 million per year but that he didn't believe Denver would be offering such a deal.

The 29-year-old Bridgewater has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,954 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 7-6 Broncos.

The former first-rounder out of Louisville in his first year with Denver after the Carolina Panthers traded him to the Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick in April.

Bridgewater is currently 13th among all NFL signal-callers in quarterback rating and 20th in QBR, per Pro Football Reference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Football Outsiders, Bridgewater ranks 12th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and 11th in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

Currently, 15 quarterbacks make $25 million or more per year, according to Over the Cap. Given the stats and advanced metrics, one could argue Bridgewater is (at worst) on the cusp of being a top-15 NFL signal-caller.

Therefore, $25 million per year may not be all that far-fetched (even if Bridgewater said the report is false), although the question is whether a team would be willing to pay that price.

For now, Bridgewater has the Broncos squarely in the playoff race as Denver looks to break a five-year slump outside the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) are up next, and that game will kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from Denver's Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.