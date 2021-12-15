No. 2 Duke vs. Cleveland State Canceled Because of CSU's COVID-19 Pause

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Saturday's men's basketball game between No. 2 Duke and Cleveland State has been canceled.

Per an announcement from the Blue Devils, Cleveland State has announced a COVID-related pause in the basketball program.

The announcement also noted Duke is "actively pursuing" a potential replacement opponent for Saturday.

Cleveland State athletic director Scott Garrett issued a statement about the status of the basketball team:

"Throughout the pandemic we have prioritized the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff while training and competing. Coach Gates and the team have been extremely diligent in adhering to our protocols as well as deploying other proactive risk mitigation strategies. After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days. While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action."

In addition to Saturday's game against Duke, the Vikings have also canceled their Dec. 21 game against Kent State.

Cleveland State isn't scheduled to play again until Dec. 30 against IUPUI at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Duke is still scheduled to host Appalachian State on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. If the Blue Devils are unable to find a new opponent for Saturday, they won't play again until Virginia Tech comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 22 in the ACC opener for both programs.