Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers, Pelicans Discussed Deal Involving 1st-Round Picks

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly held trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers about point guard Ben Simmons that featured future first-round draft choices and other pick swaps.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday the Pelicans weren't willing to include Brandon Ingram in the discussions and noted it's "unclear" if the recent setback Zion Williamson suffered with his foot injury will alter the Pelicans' pursuit of Simmons.

