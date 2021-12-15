Kings HC Alvin Gentry Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Coach vs. Wizards

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry will miss Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after testing positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Gentry is dealing with a "scratchy throat" but is otherwise asymptomatic. Wojnarowski provided further updates on the situation Wednesday:

The 67-year-old will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart in order to return to the sideline. The Kings are 5-6 under Gentry, who took over as interim coach after the Kings parted ways with Luke Walton.

Sacramento enters Wednesday on a three-game losing streak to fall to 11-17 overall on the season.

Gentry's positive test is part of a larger issue within the NBA, with outbreaks causing problems throughout the league.

The Chicago Bulls have postponed two games with 10 players testing positive for COVID-19, while over 30 players entered health and safety protocols in the last two weeks.

After Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Sacramento continues its homestand with games against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.