Jeff Hardy WWE Rumors; Sonya Deville Talks Ronda Rousey; Rumors on AEW Star's Injury

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Rumors on Jeff Hardy's WWE Release

Those close to Jeff Hardy have shot down speculation that he purposely got himself fired from WWE.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted that people he spoke to with knowledge of Hardy's situation called the idea of him trying to get released an "absurd take."

Hardy was released last week after a strange incident at a live event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy teamed with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos, but PWInsider.com (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) reported that Hardy looked "sluggish" and left before the match was over.

WWE subsequently sent Hardy home from the live event loop, and he was later given his release from the company.

Sapp reported that Hardy was offered the opportunity to go to rehab by WWE, but he declined to do so, resulting in his release.

Jeff Hardy's brother, AEW star Matt Hardy, addressed rumors surrounding his brother Monday on a Twitch stream.

Per Jon Alba of AdFreeShows.com, Matt confirmed that Jeff turned down WWE's offer for rehab, but he noted that Jeff didn't feel he needed rehab. Matt agreed with his brother's assessment.

Matt also said Jeff is "happy and healthy" and "the best version of himself" he has ever seen.

Jeff made an appearance on Matt's Twitch stream as well, leading to further speculation that the brothers will eventually reunite in AEW and have one last tag team run as The Hardy Boyz.

Deville Denies Having Issues with Rousey

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville said this week that there are no problems between her and former UFC and Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Deville said: "It was good [our relationship]. We worked together a bit on Total Divas, it was fine."

The question regarding Deville's relationship with Rousey stemmed from an exchange they had back in 2019.

Per WrestlingInc.com's Kellie Haulotte, Rousey questioned Deville's MMA experience at the time saying: "I don't know if you can really call two amateur fights an MMA background. She was never really a professional, she dabbled in it. She seems like a hobbyist to me."

Rousey later added: "She said s--t about me getting kicked in the head. F--k her!"

Deville offered the following response on Twitter:

At the time of the grudge, Rousey was the reigning Raw Women's champion. She would go on to drop the title a couple of months later at WrestleMania 35 in the main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Rousey has been gone from WWE since then, choosing to focus on starting a family with her husband, Travis Browne. They had their first child together in September.

Meanwhile, Deville has largely been an on-screen authority figure rather than a wrestler over the past year.

It is unclear if or when Rousey will return to wrestling, but if she does, Deville said that she would like to wrestle her, noting: "Ronda is definitely someone I would like to fight if she comes back around. Make her regret calling me an MMA hobbyist. Which is ironic because me transitioning from MMA to wrestling, and she did, wouldn't that make her a hobbyist?"

Rousey vs. Deville would have the potential to be a fantastic rivalry and match, but there is no telling if it has a real possibility of happening in the future.

Marq Quen Injury Update

Private Party member Marq Quen has reportedly been out of action for AEW recently because of an injury.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Middleton), an undisclosed injury is the reason why Quen has not had an AEW match since early October.

Quen's most recent AEW match occurred at the Oct. 6 taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. He teamed with Private Party partner Isiah Kassidy, as well as The Butcher and The Blade in a winning effort against Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

Private Party then teamed with Matt Hardy at NEW Better Than You on Oct. 12, beating Channing Thomas, J.P. Grayson and Tommy Grayson.

Quen and Kassidy joined AEW as a team in 2019, and they became part of the Hardy Family Office stable last year.

Private Party was initially a major duo of focus in AEW's tag team division, upsetting The Young Bucks in the first round of a tournament to determine the inaugural AEW World Tag Team champions.

Quen and Kassidy have faded into the background as part of HFO, but they still undoubtedly have the potential to be a top team if given the opportunity.

