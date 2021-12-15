Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement Because of Heart Condition

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

An emotional Sergio Aguero announced his retirement Wednesday because of a heart condition that's kept him on the sideline since October.

The 33-year-old striker signed with Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season but ended up making just five appearances with the club. He previously starred for Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Independiente along with Argentina's national team.

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken for my health; the problem I had a month and a half ago.

"I have been in good hands with the medical staff. I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud for my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows how I feel about City and how well they treated me there."

Aguero, nicknamed "Kun" since childhood after a Japanese cartoon character, is Manchester City's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals across all competitions. That's 83 more than any other player to wear a Citizens kit (Eric Brook, 177).

His most memorable goal came in City's final match of the 2011-12 campaign, when he scored a 94th-minute winner against QPR to seal the Premier League title.

The Buenos Aires native joined Independiente's youth program at the age of nine. He made his professional debut for the Argentine club in 2003 at the age of 15.

After four seasons with El Rojo, he moved to La Liga with Atletico Madrid in 2016. He tallied 102 goals across 234 appearances for the Colchoneros.

Aguero then began his decorated 10-year run with City in 2011. He was named the club's player of the year twice and won the Premier League's Golden Boot Award with 26 goals in 2014-15. He also helped the club win five EPL championships.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The dynamic forward also shined at the international level with 41 goals in 101 matches for Argentina. He was part of national teams that won the 2021 Copa America title and reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Aguero remembered some of his favorite goals during Wednesday's press conference:

"The goal for Independiente against Racing when I was 17 was one of the best that I ever scored. Winning the Europa League with Atletico was a really happy moment, and then obviously with City the goal I scored to win the first Premier League, for me and City, was a beautiful moment.

"There are a lot, and the last was the Copa America. I only played two or three matches, but it was something that we had been looking for for years and years.

"And of course, I will take my last goal against Madrid. It is not bad for a last goal, is it?"

In all, Aguero scored 427 goals between his club and international careers.