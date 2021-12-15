Suns' Chris Paul Congratulates Steph Curry on 3-Point Record: 'That's History, Man'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul congratulated Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Tuesday after Curry broke the NBA record for career three-point field goals made.

After Paul led the Suns to a 111-107 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers, he addressed Curry's achievement:

Curry set the new mark in a 105-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, finishing the game with 22 points, five trifectas made, three assists and three rebounds.

The crowning moment occurred in the first quarter when Curry drilled a trey to put the Warriors on top 12-10:

Curry passed Ray Allen for first place on the all-time three-pointers made list with his 2,974th career make, and the game was stopped to recognize his achievement. Allen was in the building as well to give Curry a hand, with Reggie Miller (third all time) calling the game.

Among those who congratulated Curry on social media were Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who was formerly Curry's teammate with the Warriors:

By the end of the night, Curry had 2,977 career three-pointers made, putting him four clear of Allen.

The closest active player on the list behind Curry is James Harden of the Nets, who is fourth all time and nearly 300 makes behind Steph at 2,509.

Curry's achievement is impressive for many reasons, including the fact that he did it in 13 seasons and 789 career regular-season games.

By comparison, Allen played 18 seasons and 1,300 regular-season games to get to the top of the list before Curry passed him. Of course, the three-point shot has also become more in vogue with each passing year.

Curry, 33, is also a highly efficient shooter, having made 43.1 percent of his three-point attempts during his career, which is seventh on the all-time list.

While Curry was already a surefire Hall of Famer with three NBA championships and two MVP awards to his credit, owning the three-point record is another huge accomplishment to add to his resume.