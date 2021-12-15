Ohio State HC Chris Holtmann Donates $50K to Tornado Relief Fund

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann is doing what he can to help those who were impacted by the tornadoes in the Kentucky area ahead of his team's game against the state's flagship basketball program.

Kentucky Wildcats reporter Jerry Tipton noted Holtmann donated $50,000 to the relief fund.

The Ohio State coach has a connection to Kentucky after growing up in Lexington and Nicholasville, and he also encouraged Buckeyes fans to donate after having a conversation with Wildcats head coach John Calipari about different ways he could help:

Kelly McCleary, Holly Yan, Elizabeth Joseph and Claudia Dominguez of CNN reported at least 74 people in Kentucky died during a tornado outbreak that impacted eight different states. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Monday afternoon news conference that more than 100 people were still missing.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats are scheduled to face each other Saturday in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic.