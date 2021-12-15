Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Steph Curry on NBA 3-Point Record: 'INCREDIBLE'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the all-time NBA record with his 2,974th three-pointer in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks.

One of Curry's longtime rivals was the first to offer him congratulations online, as LeBron James took to Twitter to give him his well-deserved praise.

When James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he faced off against Curry and the Warriors in the NBA Finals in four straight seasons from 2014-15 to 2017-18. Curry helped lead Golden State to three titles, while James and the Cavs were able to steal one in 2016 in one of the greatest finals of all time.

Despite their on-court rivalry, Curry and James share a mutual respect. Both of them were born in Akron, Ohio, and have spoken positively about one another in the past.