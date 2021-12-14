Chargers' Keenan Allen Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Chiefs Game

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting one of their most important players back ahead of Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Chargers have activated leading wide receiver Keenan Allen off the reserve/COVID-19 list and he is on track to play in the crucial AFC West showdown.

Allen was placed in the league's health and safety protocols on Dec. 6, forcing him to sit out last Sunday's win over the New York Giants. Los Angeles improved to 8-5 with the victory and is one game behind the division-leading Chiefs, who are 9-4.

Allen leads the Chargers with 86 receptions and 929 yards to go with four receiving touchdowns. Despite missing a game, Allen's 124 targets are 25 more than Los Angeles' second-leading receiver Mike Williams.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Chargers. Allen made an immediate impact as a rookie, finishing with 1,046 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons.

Allen's return comes at a significant time for Los Angeles. A win on Thursday would give the Chargers a 2-0 season sweep over Kansas City and cause a massive shakeup in the AFC playoff race.

Los Angeles is averaging 39 points over its last two games. But things won't be easy against the Chiefs, who look like they're clicking on all cylinders during their six-game win streak. Kansas City is coming off a 48-9 win over the Raiders and has held four out of its last five opponents to under 10 points.