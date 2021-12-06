Keenan Allen Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Chargers vs. Giants

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Los Angeles Chargers are the latest team to lose a star player to the NFL's health and safety protocols.

Keenan Allen, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list on Monday ahead of Los Angeles' Week 14 game against the New York Giants, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen's status for the game is uncertain. If he is vaccinated, he can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that the team is hoping for the best-case scenario.

"He's day-to-day right now, and hopefully we'll have some good news on him in the next few days," Staley said.

Allen leads Los Angeles with 86 receptions and 929 yards while adding four receiving touchdowns. He had five catches for 34 yards and two scores in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chargers improved to 7-5 with the victory.

A nine-year veteran, Allen has spent his entire career with the Chargers. He burst onto the scene with 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, but he struggled in the next three seasons and missed the majority of 2016 because of a torn ACL. Since then, he has grown into one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL, earning a selection to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons.

If Allen were to miss time, Mike Williams will assume the role as Los Angeles' top receiver. The deep-ball specialist has 55 catches for 854 yards this season and is tied with running back Austin Ekeler for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.