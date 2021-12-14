Ray Allen Pens Message to Stephen Curry on 3-Point Record Ahead of Warriors-Knicks

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is just two three-pointers away from beating Ray Allen's NBA record of 2,973 that he is expected to surpass Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden when he faces the New York Knicks.

Allen, who will be in attendance for the game, seemed excited for Curry to set the record:

Allen, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, set the record across 18 NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

One of the testaments to Curry's greatness—alongside his three NBA titles, two MVP awards, two scoring titles and seven All-Star Game nods—is that he's set to break the record in just his 13th season. He'll also do so as a 43.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc—seventh-best in NBA history—surpassing Allen's 40.0 percent mark from deep, an impressive number in its own right.

Granted, the 33-year-old plays in an era that has embraced the three-point shot. But the success the Warriors have had with long-range snipers like Curry and Klay Thompson has been a direct inspiration for the rest of the NBA, which has attempted to copy the team's floor-spacing and long-range attack.

Oft-imitated, never duplicated. Curry will seal his title as the greatest three-point shooter to ever live when he breaks Allen's record.