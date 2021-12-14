Hurricanes vs. Wild Postponed Because of NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Tuesday night's game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild has been postponed because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan first reported the decision came after the Canes registered four positive coronavirus test results earlier in the day.

Carolina played against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Flames have since had three games postponed because six players and a staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Calgary proceeded to play the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Bruins placed Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the protocol on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes placed Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a staff member in protocols Monday. Today's positive tests bring the number of people on the Canes list to seven with Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo having returned to the active roster last week.

A sudden rise in COVID-19 cases around the league comes as players face a decision about whether to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Preliminary guidelines suggest they could face a five-week quarantine in China if they test positive during the Games in February.

"It is concerning when you hear about the three- to five-week quarantine, having to stay back and stay in China," the Bruins' Patrice Bergeron told reporters Tuesday. "I think there's a lot of questions right now that need to be answered, and that's how I feel about it. Obviously as an athlete I think you're torn because you want to be there and, as I said, the biggest sports event in the world."

The Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. The NHL, which barred participation in the 2018 Winter Games, said it would honor an agreement with the NHL Players' Association to let players go this time despite the rising coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are scheduled to play three home games in a span of four days beginning Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.