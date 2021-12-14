'Pistol' Pete Maravich's Letterman Jacket from LSU Goes for Nearly $117K at Auction

AP Photo

An LSU letterman jacket worn by "Pistol" Pete Maravich during his standout college basketball career with the Tigers sold for $116,924 at auction over the weekend.

Scott Rabalais of The Advocate reported Monday the auction of Pistol Pete memorabilia from both his college and the NBA days held by Arizona's Grey Flannel Auctions netted $160,000, led by the jacket's six-figure sale.

Maravich is Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer with 3,667 career points. He achieved the record despite only playing three years of varsity basketball and prior to the creation of the three-point line. He put up an astonishing 44.2 points per game.

The king of the highlight reel, who was coached by his father Press Maravich at LSU, won the Naismith Trophy as college basketball's top player in 1969-70. He was also named a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year in all three of his seasons with the Tigers.

His No. 23 was retired by the program, which still plays in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Maravich, the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft, went on to enjoy a successful pro career. He earned five All-Star selections and won the league's scoring title in 1976-77.

He died in January 1988 at the age of 40 because of heart failure, but his legacy has endured the test of time.