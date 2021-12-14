LaMarcus Aldridge Among 5 Nets out vs. Raptors Due to Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving the Brooklyn Nets five players out for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Paul Millsap was previously placed into protocols.

All Nets players are required to be vaccinated in order to play under New York City laws. NBA rules require vaccinated players to either sit out 10 days from the onset of their first positive test or provide two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.