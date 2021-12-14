X

    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Cleared from Health Protocols; Will Have Rehab Assignment

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols and will join the G League's Greensboro Swarm for a rehabilitation assignment.

    Ball has not played since Charlotte's Dec. 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, who are also returning from safety protocols, are also with the Swarm.

    The Hornets have gone 2-3 without Ball in the lineup, beating the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings while losing to the Philadelphia 76ers twice and the Dallas Mavericks. Rookie James Bouknight has taken on a larger role in Ball's absence, highlighted by a 24-point outing in Friday's win over Sacramento.

    Ball got off to an All-Star-caliber pace in his second NBA season, averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. The Hornets (15-13) have established themselves as a threat for the Eastern Conference playoffs while playing some of the most entertaining basketball in the sport, thanks in large part to Ball.

    The team will undoubtedly welcome his return. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.