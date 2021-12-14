Report: Warriors Plane Suffers Mechanical Issues in Indiana; GSW to Fly to NY Tuesday

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry figures to break Ray Allen's all-time record for the most made three-pointers in a career during Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, but he has to get to the Big Apple first.

Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported there were mechanical issues with the plane the Golden State Warriors were supposed to take to New York following Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

As a result, the Warriors will remain in Indiana overnight and fly out on Tuesday morning on the day of the Knicks game. The expectation is the contest will still happen as scheduled.

If nothing else, this adds another storyline to Curry's pursuit of the record.

He went 5-of-15 from deep during Monday's 102-100 win and is now just one make behind Allen's mark of 2,973 three-pointers in a career. Assuming there are no additional issues getting to New York after the plane setback, Curry will likely set the record inside the famed Madison Square Garden.

Golden State is chasing more than just shooting history for No. 30.

It improved to 22-5 on the season with the latest win, which moved it into a virtual tie with the 21-4 Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before the latter's game against the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end.

While Tuesday is just one game against the Knicks, every loss is magnified in such a close race where the two teams have combined for just nine defeats. The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are the only other teams in the league with fewer than nine losses on their own.

The Warriors will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back on the road when they face New York, and the travel delays and the reality they will be flying in closer to tip-off makes a loss seem all the more likely.

Curry is going to get the three-point record, be it Tuesday or in the near future. Yet a single loss could be the difference between the No. 1 and 2 seed out West if both the Warriors and Suns continue to play at such a high level.