Warriors' Steph Curry: 'Pretty Surreal' to Be Approaching Ray Allen's 3-Point Record

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is one three-pointer away from tying Ray Allen's all-time NBA record. After Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers, Curry took time to reflect on the fact that he's on the verge of making history.

"I’m enjoying the moment. Now that you’re knocking on the doorstep, it’s pretty surreal, but it's also trying to just let it happen," Curry told reporters. "One thing I've learned over these last three games is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you can make and enjoy the experience of it, because it's a long time coming."

It's likely that Curry will surpass Allen in one of the most historic sports venues, as his next chance to break the record will be on Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Despite playing on the road, Curry has been receiving support from opposing fans as he chases the mark.

"It's a different vibe when you're on the road and you get that reaction. ... It's a special time, obviously. Anytime you do something special, you wanna enjoy the atmosphere, and the support and all that. I appreciate it," Curry said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Curry had 26 points and shot 5-of-15 from three-point land and 8-of-20 overall in Monday's win. It's his third straight game shooting below 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said he thinks Curry has been too focused on chasing the record, which has contributed to his poor shooting recently.

"I think he's been trying a little bit too hard the last few games, just trying to make threes and get to this record," Kerr said. "It'll be a relief for him, I think, and for our team when he does break it."

Kerr also joked that he would rest Curry for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.