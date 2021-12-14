Buccaneers' Tom Brady: I Need to 'Get My Ass on the Ground' When Running the Ball

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made no secret of the fact that he's not a fan of quarterback Tom Brady taking contact when running the ball.

When asked about Brady's physical runs in Sunday's overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Arians told reporters, "That's enough of that s--t."

In the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said he agrees with Arians' assessment.

"I think that's the first time I've ever heard him swear," Brady said. "He's right. He's right. I agree with B.A. 'Get my ass on the ground.'"

The 44-year-old Brady added that he realizes some of the hits he took were unnecessary, especially considering how hard defenders go after him.

"They're trying to put me on the ground pretty tough, and they took some good shots yesterday," he said. "I think my days of running, they'll be only if necessary at this point going forward."

Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in overtime. He also ran the ball seven times for 16 yards and scored on a quarterback sneak.

Tampa Bay improved to 10-3 after its fourth straight win. After the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the Buccaneers moved up to second place in the NFC behind the Green Bay Packers.

In his 22nd season, Brady has shown no signs of slowing down. He leads the NFL with 4,134 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. Thanks to his stellar play this season, the defending-champion Bucs look poised to contend for another title.

Brady and Tampa Bay will take on the New Orleans Saints (6-7) next Sunday night. With a win, the Buccaneers would clinch their first NFC South title since 2007.