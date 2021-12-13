Bucs' Bruce Arians on Tom Brady Sacrificing Body on Run: 'That's Enough of That S--t'

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady did more running than usual. He even lowered his shoulder to run through a defender to pick up a first down.

But Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians isn't a fan of his veteran signal-caller putting his body on the line. When asked about Brady's physical run after the game, Arians told reporters, "That's enough of that s--t."

Brady went 31-of-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in overtime. He also ran the ball seven times for a season-high 16 yards and a score.

It was a historic night for Brady, as he passed Drew Brees for most completions in NFL history after going 19-of-26 in the first half. Meanwhile, his touchdown to Perriman was the 700th of his 22-year career.

Brady is the most prolific quarterback in NFL history, holding the records for most passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing attempts and career wins by a starter.

The 44-year-old entered Week 14 leading the NFL with 3,771 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns this season. With Brady propelling the team, the Buccaneers lead the league in scoring offense (31.5 points) and total offense (410.2 yards).

Tampa Bay's winning streak has reached four games after the victory over the Bills. At 10-3, the Buccaneers are one of the top contenders in the NFC and look to be well on their way to their first division title since 2007.

Brady and company will play for the NFC South crown next Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints, who are 6-7 after their win over the New York Jets.