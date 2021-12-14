Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for Raw Women's Title Match at WWE Day 1

Photo credit: WWE.com

Liv Morgan will have a second chance to dethrone Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.

WWE announced Monday that Lynch will put the title on the line at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day. Morgan unsuccessfully challenged Big Time Becks in the main event of Raw on Dec. 6.

