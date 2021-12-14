Justin Jefferson Blasts Odell Beckham Jr.'s Critics: 'OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

LSU wide receivers stick together.

After Los Angeles Rams pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a touchdown catch during the first half of Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reacted on Twitter:

It was Beckham's third touchdown catch in four games with the Rams, which stands in stark contrast to the zero he had in six games with the Cleveland Browns earlier this season.

Beckham and the Browns didn't exactly have the best breakup with his father posting a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield missing the receiver with throws a number of times and the team excusing Beckham from multiple practices.

To hear Jefferson tell it, Beckham wasn't the reason his time in Cleveland didn't go as expected.