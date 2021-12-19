Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens vs. Packers with Ankle Injury; Tyler Huntley to Start

AP Photo/David Richard

The Baltimore Ravens announced quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tyler Huntley will start in his place, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Durability has been something of a concern this season since Jackson suffered the ankle injury that will keep him out of this game during a loss to the Cleveland Browns and missed the Nov. 12 game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness.

His presence on the field gives the Ravens their best chance to compete in the crowded AFC North race. The 24-year-old can beat defenses over the top with his arm but is perhaps most dangerous making plays with his legs thanks to his explosiveness and agility in the open field.

Jackson took home the 2019 MVP and has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He also has 767 yards and two scores as a runner.

Huntley filled in for the Louisville product earlier this season and led a 16-13 comeback victory against the Bears and nearly did the same in the fourth quarter against the Browns in a 24-22 loss.

While the Utah product isn't as dangerous of a playmaker as Jackson, the 23-year-old has proved himself as a capable backup and will look to keep Baltimore afloat while the starter is sidelined.