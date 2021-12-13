Lamar Jackson in Ravens' Plans vs. Packers After Ankle Injury, but Status TBD

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, though head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday it was "not a high ankle sprain."

As for Jackson's availability this upcoming Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Harbaugh added there were plans for Jackson to be able to play but noted, "We’ll see where it goes."

The Louisville product was carted off the field Sunday. He also missed time earlier this season because of an illness.

When healthy, Jackson is one of the best playmakers in the league. He won the 2019 MVP and can beat defenses through the air and on the ground thanks to his impressive combination of athleticism and a strong arm.

The 24-year-old has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 767 yards and two scores on the ground this season.

If Jackson is sidelined, look for Tyler Huntley to fill in under center. The 23-year-old backup led the Ravens to a dramatic comeback victory over the Chicago Bears when the starting QB was out and will look to keep the team afloat in the playoff race.

Still, Baltimore's Super Bowl hopes likely rest on whether Jackson is healthy the rest of the way.