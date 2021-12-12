Ravens' Lamar Jackson Carted off After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Browns

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Carted off After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. BrownsDecember 13, 2021
AP Photo/Ron Schwane
The Baltimore Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson was questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns after he suffered an ankle injury.
Jackson headed to the locker room on a cart following the injury.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
