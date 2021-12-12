X

    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Carted off After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Browns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    The Baltimore Ravens announced that Lamar Jackson was questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns after he suffered an ankle injury. 

    Jackson headed to the locker room on a cart following the injury. 

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room after suffering a lower body injury. <a href="https://t.co/CQ0uFobrBk">pic.twitter.com/CQ0uFobrBk</a>

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He's hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.