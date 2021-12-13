Caris LeVert Trade Rumors: Pacers SG 'Highly Coveted' By Multiple NBA Executives

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are receiving "many calls" regarding veteran swingman Caris LeVert as they reportedly ponder a teardown, according to NBA insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz added that LeVert's skill set is "highly coveted" among multiple team executives around the league. The 27-year-old is also reportedly "available at the right price."

Perhaps the Pacers ultimately secure a healthy return, but this seemingly wouldn't be an ideal time to trade LeVert.

The 6'6" wing is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He's also on pace to set career lows for effective field-goal percentage (47.3) and true shooting percentage (49.9), per Basketball Reference.

But talented wings aren't easy to find, and the $36.3 million owed to LeVert over the next two seasons isn't a significant sum relative to his on-court contributions. He can serve as a No. 1 scoring option or facilitate the offense through his playmaking.

The Ohio native has already shown he can deliver in the postseason as well. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds in two postseason trips with the Brooklyn Nets. Over nine games, he shot 44.7 percent from the perimeter.

Because of his age and contract status, LeVert doesn't fit on a rebuilding timeline for the Pacers if that's the route they choose. He'd make a more meaningful impact on a team aiming to contend.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Indiana "likes" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, which could make the Cavs a landing spot for LeVert.