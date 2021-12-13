Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Agrees to Contract With Nuggets' G League Affiliate

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Isaiah Thomas reportedly has taken another step toward a return to the NBA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday the guard has signed with the Grand Rapids Gold, which is the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate. Former NBA player Jason Terry is the head coach for the Grand Rapids.

There was a time when Thomas was one of the better offensive playmakers in the league.

The Washington product is a two-time All-Star who was a member of the 2016-17 All-NBA Second Team during his time on the Boston Celtics. He averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game that season and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

While that was his best individual season, Thomas has averaged better than 15 points per game in five different campaigns during a career that started in 2011-12.

The guard has played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. He last appeared in three games for the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season.

While he is likely past his prime and hasn't played more than 40 games in a season since that All-NBA effort in Boston, Thomas is only 32 years old and could provide a spark off the bench for an NBA team with his outside shooting and ability to get into the lane.

Denver has dealt with a number of injuries throughout the season, and Jamal Murray still has not taken the court in 2021-22 as he recovers from a torn ACL. In theory, Thomas could provide important depth if he worked his way up from the G League by taking advantage of this opportunity.

At the very least, he could make an impression on other teams around the league if he plays well in the G League.