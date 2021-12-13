Meek Mill, 76ers' Michael Rubin, Patriots' Robert Kraft to Donate Gifts in Philly

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill are giving back for the holidays.

According to TMZ Sports, Kraft and Rubin, along with the rapper's managers at Roc Nation, are supporting Meek Mill's giveaway of $500,000 worth of gifts to the city of Philadelphia. The plan is to provide items such as bikes, laptops and more to families for the season.

Meek Mill is friends with Rubin, and they have been seen sitting together on the sidelines at 76ers games.

The rapper also publicly thanked Rubin for his support when he was released from prison in 2018.

As for Kraft, Meek Mill was among the celebrities who surprised the Patriots owner with a Bentley for his 80th birthday in June.