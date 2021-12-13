Warriors' Steph Curry: Talk Of Breaking Ray Allen's 3-Point Record Added Anxiousness

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Stephen Curry might have been feeling a bit of the pressure to break Ray Allen's record for the most career made three-pointers prior to Wednesday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While that was the Golden State Warriors' final contest at home prior to a five-game road trip, Curry needed to make 16 that night to accomplish the feat. Klay Thompson holds the record with 14 three-pointers in a single game, and his Splash Brother teammate fell short at 6-of-17.

No. 30 told Nick Friedell of ESPN the discussion about making 16 in one game "sparked a little extra—I won't call it tension, just anxiousness about the whole night."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the situation as well:

"There hasn't been stress for our team. I would say it's been a slight distraction. And I told the media in Philadelphia the other night, I fed into it because somebody asked me if Steph could break it at home against Portland with 16 3s and I said, 'Sure,' because nothing Steph does surprises me. But that fed into the narrative—he came out and took 17 3s that night, our crowd was going crazy from the very beginning. And I'm shaking my head thinking, what the hell did I just do?

"I think the most important thing is we just have to settle in and it's going to happen obviously pretty soon. We just have to get into a rhythm. We haven't been great offensively over the last five or six games ... it's more likely that he'll make more 3s if our team's in a good rhythm and we're just playing."

For his part, Curry said "it will happen when it happens and I'll enjoy it when it does."

The two-time MVP has made 2,967 three-pointers in his career and needs just seven to break Allen's mark. Perhaps most impressively, Curry has played 787 games in his career compared to the 1,300 games it took Allen to reach his total.

The Warriors are at the Indiana Pacers on Monday prior to a road game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Frankly, it would be a surprise if Curry doesn't break the record at some point during the back-to-back games given his tendency to catch fire from deep and take over a game with his shooting.

Doing so Monday would mean he did it in front of the Indiana fans who watched Reggie Miller climb the all-time ranks of outside shooters, and doing it Tuesday would mean he accomplished the feat in the famed Madison Square Garden.

It is just a matter of time before Curry breaks the record and the Warriors' full attention can turn toward chasing a championship following a 21-5 start. As long as he is in the lineup and launching from the outside, they will be on the short list of realistic championship contenders.