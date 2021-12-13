CJ McCollum Discusses Blazers Trade Rumors amid Damian Lillard Reports

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is tuning out the speculation over his and Damian Lillard's futures with the team.

McCollum told the New York Times' Tania Ganguli he has "always focused on controlling the controllables":

"I can’t control any of the noise that comes with playing this game. I can say that as a basketball player you will be involved at some point in rumors regardless of the magnitude because you play a sport. The media kind of dictates the story line. Success and failure also plays a role."

