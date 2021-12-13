Yasiel Puig Reached Settlements over Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations in 2017

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig was accused of sexual assault by two different women on consecutive days in January 2017 before reaching confidential settlements with both women, according to Gus Garcia-Roberts of the Washington Post.

Puig denied the allegations, but his attorney, Scott Lesowitz, said he paid a total of $325,000 in the settlements.

Major League Baseball knew of the allegations in 2017 but did not place the outfielder on administrative leave and closed the investigation without taking further action.

No charges were filed in either case, but one woman did speak to police and name Puig before declining to pursue charges.

She told police two days after the alleged assault that the two had consensual sex but afterwards "he grew enraged and began to strike, choke and bite her until she went into shock and nearly passed out."

The second woman said he pushed his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her after a date.

These accusations remained private as did a third accusation against Puig from a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in October 2018. This allegation later became public after she filed a lawsuit against him in March 2021, although he also denied that claim.

Vince Finaldi, attorney for the third woman, believes the initial allegations should have been publicized.

"The public should have known," he said.

Puig, 31, spent seven seasons in the majors for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland. In 2017, he played 152 games for the Dodgers while helping the team reach the World Series for the first time since 1988.

The outfielder last appeared in a game in 2019 and has been seeking a return to the majors but instead signed with South Korean club Kiwoom Heroes on a one-year, $1 million contract earlier this month.