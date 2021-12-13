Knicks Trade Rumors: Kevin Knox Drawing Inquiries from Teams

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Kevin Knox has not earned a consistent role with the New York Knicks, but he has reportedly drawn interest on the trade market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "teams are inquiring" about the fourth-year player, who will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Knox has only appeared in seven games all season for the Knicks but thrived in his first extended opportunity Sunday with 18 points in 29 minutes in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He had just six points in 22 minutes all season prior to that appearance.

The 22-year-old showcased his skill set with five three-pointers in the game.

The breakout performance could be enough for the Knicks to give Knox another chance in the rotation. After a 12-15 start to the season, the team could use the added production.

On the other hand, the one game might have been an audition for another team as he seeks a fresh start to his career.

The 2018 No. 9 overall draft pick had a solid first season in the NBA, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 75 appearances (57 starts). Playing time became hard to come by after that, however, averaging just 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over the next two years.

After averaging 28.8 minutes per game as a rookie, he dropped to 17.9 minutes in 2019-20 and 11.0 minutes in 2020-21.

An opposing team could buy low on a high-upside player before determining a plan for him in the offseason.