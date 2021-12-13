Dennis Schroder Trade Rumors: Rivals Expect Celtics to Be Open to Talks on Veteran

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Dennis Schroder might not be long for the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Stadium and Athletic, "Rival teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks around guard Schroder, who inked a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason but has had a strong season that likely prices him out of a potential re-signing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.