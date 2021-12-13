AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Ray Carlin

Baylor becomes the fourth different team to top the Associated Press men's college basketball poll in four weeks after moving to No. 1 in the Week 6 rankings.

The Bears improved to 9-0 with a win over Villanova on Sunday, while Purdue dropped out of the top spot after suffering its first loss of the season to Rutgers earlier in the week.

This is part of a significant shake-up in the Top 10 with Texas, Kentucky and others suffering losses. Here is the full Top 25.

AP Poll

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Arizona

9. Villanova

10. USC

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Houston

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Connecticut

21. Kentucky

22. Xavier

23. Colorado State

24. Arkansas

25. Texas Tech

One week ago, Purdue became the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history. The first game with that distinction went as poorly as possible.

The Boilermakers suffered a 70-68 loss to Rutgers on Thursday thanks to a last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr.:

Purdue then needed overtime to survive against North Carolina State, eventually earning an 82-72 win. The rough week dropped the squad to No. 3 in the poll.

Baylor took advantage, impressing with a 57-36 win over Villanova in its only game of the week.

Villanova entered as the No. 6 team but shot just 22.2 percent from the field against the tough Bears defense. Wildcats head coach Jay Wright praised his opponent after the loss:

Villanova fell to 7-3 on the season and to No. 9 in the poll, although all three of its losses are to Top 10 opponents.

Texas also dropped in the ranking from seventh to 17th after shooting 1-of-13 from three in a 64-60 loss to Seton Hall. Kentucky had similar struggles (2-of-19 from three) in its 66-62 defeat to Notre Dame and dropped from 10th to No. 21 in the rankings.

Alabama outlasted Houston with a dramatic 83-82 win that helped the team climb from ninth to No. 6. The Crimson Tide have one of the best early-season resumes in the country.

Arizona is another team rising in the rankings after improving to 9-0 with wins over Illinois and Wyoming. The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 8.

There are only seven remaining undefeated teams in Division I out of 358, but last week's results showed no one is safe from an upset.