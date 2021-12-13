Aaron Rodgers Doppelganger Spotted in Lambeau Field Crowd During Bears vs. Packers

AP Photo/Morry Gash

One Aaron Rodgers is bad enough for Chicago Bears fans, let alone two.

There was a Rodgers doppelganger in attendance at Lambeau Field, as the actual quarterback and the Green Bay Packers extended their advantage over their NFC North rivals in the second half of Sunday's game:

Rodgers famously told Bears fans he owned them during the first meeting this season, and now they have to see a look-alike in the crowd as their team falls to the all-time great yet again.

From Green Bay's perspective, it may ask the doppelganger to be in the crowd again given the team's success on the field.